



A former lawmaker at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Shehu Sani, has warned against the decision to relax the Coronavirus lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States.





Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the last National Assembly dispensation blamed the government for being unable to feed the people which led to the decision to lift the lockdown.





He warned that Nigerians, specifically Abuja residents, will not keep the conditions attached to the ease of the lockdown.





Senator Sani tweeted, “The truth is that once the Lockdown is lifted on Monday in Abuja, nobody will listen to ‘any grammar’ of conditions attached to it. It’s either there is lockdown or no lockdown.





“The Government is unable to feed the people and conduct enough COVID-19 test and has taken a dangerous gamble.”





During his address, President Muhammadu Buhari, announced that the restriction on social and religious gathering would remain in place.





The President said that as from May 4, selected businesses will open from 8am to 6pm and that the current lockdown will be relaxed same day.