For British-born Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya, her fear is not of the lockdown but after the lockdown.“When Nigeria ends the lockdown, I have no intentions of leaving my house for at least another week or two. Gotta be wise and figure out how to actually live in Africa during a pandemic,” she writes on her Twitter handle.When she was reminded by one of the respondents to her tweet that Africa is still safer than other continents, she replied thus:“Every country was once safer than China, remember that time? The UK was once safer than Italy, remember? Yeah, I have started to accept it’s a lost cause”.