The meeting, which held inside the President’s official residence, was meant to brief Buhari on the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced the meeting via his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.Ahmad wrote, “FLASH: President @MBuhari receives a briefing on Nigeria’s #COVID19 situation, from Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu this evening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”The meeting came a few hours before the expiration of the 14-day lockdown the President ordered in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun states as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had said it would make some suggestions to the President to guide his decision on the lockdown.Ehanire and Ihekweazu are members of the task force.As of the time of filing this report, the Presidency has not issued any statement on the meeting between the President and the two government officials.It is however expected that Buhari will make his position on the lockdown known on Monday.