



The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has strongly warned Nigerians against defying the government’s stay-at-home order.





Director-General of the forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, on Sunday, in a statement warned that Nigeria would record worse casualties than America and Europe if the citizens continue to defy the lockdown orders.





PGF is an umbrella body of governors of states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.





The statement is entitled, ‘Fight against spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Issues and factors hindering success’.

The forum also suggested to the President to expand the membership of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to include members of the National Assembly.





It lamented what it described as the conspiracy theories and reluctance of the people to key into the battle to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.





“The fact is that given the poor state of our hospitals, if we are unable to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the experiences of Italy, Spain, United States, France, etc. will be child’s play. Should that happen, records of cases and deaths could be phenomenal,” the PGF said.





“Combinations of high incidences and poor records of citizens in the country having medical conditions bordering on tuberculosis, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, etc. it is hard to imagine how, as a nation we want to risk such a possibility.”