



President Muhamadu Buhari has paid tribute to traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and other prominent religious and community leaders for their support in the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.





According to Buhari, their cooperation and support have significantly contributed to the successes Nigeria has recorded so far in controlling the spread of COVID-19.





The president made this known during a live broadcast on Monday.





He said: “I will also recognize the support we have received from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other prominent religious and community leaders.

“Your cooperation and support have significantly contributed to the successes we have recorded to date.





“I will urge you all to please continue to create awareness on the seriousness of the coronavirus among your worshippers and communities while appealing that they strictly comply with public health advisories.”





Buhari had earlier eased the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.





Nigeria currently has 1,337 cases and has recorded 40 deaths.



