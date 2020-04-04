To kill time and make maximum use of this free and compulsory holiday which might be extended depending on how things turn out in the coming weeks. The following 10 simple ways will make you improve your mental, spiritual and physical health without necessarily stepping out of your household.Provided you are prepared to put a little time and effort into your workout at home, it can be just as effective as a gym workout. At a time like this, the prospect of going into a gym is daunting and therefore exercising in the comfort of their own home is much more appealing. Since you are likely to do a lot more of eating and sitting around, a lot of exercises may be crucial as you need to stay fit and healthy.When was the last time you read a book? Now is a good time to revive your reading culture, at least, for leisure. It is often said that there is no better friend than a book. Truth is a lot of us aren’t book lovers, but since we’re about killing boredom, you can try page by page reading on topics that interest you. The internet has also made e-books available to us, therefore, it won’t hurt to look out for books on topics that interest you. Besides, it is always good to gain knowledge especially when you have nothing else to do.Because lockdown isn’t a vacay, you should work at adding value to yourself at this time. Learn a new skill or add to you your existing knowledge by taking a new course online. It won’t hurt to try one of the many online or self-study options. Many are even free, so there’s no excuse for not broadening your horizons. There are tons of online courses you can take from and get certification for at the end of your learning process. Remember, it’s all about adding value to yourself while you can.Of course, Netflix is the only thing popular than Coronavirus right now and catching up with your favourite movies, series or soap operas wouldn’t be a bad idea. When you’re glued to watching an array of interesting movies, several hours would be passed just like that and you wouldn’t know it. Just make sure to have some snacks handy by the side.It might have been years since you last played a video game, they can be addictive but it is a great way to definitely kill time. When power fails, you can help yourself with other indoor games – ludo board game, chess, scrabble, your card games, etc. It is worthy to keep in mind that you do not start doing it all the time, every day.To keep bored at bay during this lockdown, improving your culinary skills will be an interesting activity to engage in. If you have been the busy type whose work schedule wouldn’t allow to try basic new things, now is the time to explore. For ideas, you can look on the internet and learn how to prepare what you have been craving for or that special cuisine that tickles your fancy. It might not be as tasty in your first try, but you will be proud enough with a new skill in your hand.Boredom can be exhausting and when you’re at loss for what to do, dancing is an easy way out as it is a fantastic mood elevator. You can decide to learn a few steps online and dance to the beats of your favourite music. While at it, sing along too, this will keep your mind refreshed as the happiness that comes with it cannot be explained.Do you know that meditation is one of the most common ways to reduce stress? Many of us are not just not sold to the whole “Mind-Body-Spirit” thing. When you meditate, it gives room for fresh ideas and rejuvenates your mind. You are better focused as your being is involved in mindfulness and you are able to focus your mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – like starting a new business, improving your relationships and other positive things. It’s not like you’re doing anything right now anyway, so what have you got to lose?At this time, you can kill time by cleaning up. This could be your closet, garden, kitchen or the whole house. Yes, it can be overwhelming, but since you have so much time on your hands, you can make a roaster that will help you achieve your goal. Another good thing is you don’t have to do it alone (for those who are married or have children or wards staying with them). Trust me children love to work and they will willingly help you out while making it a fun time as well. You will feel much happier and prouder after completing the task. However you see it, cleaning almost always results in finding things you have forgotten about, and while you are at it, you will most definitely find a few forgotten treasures.Sounds funny right? but then this cannot be overemphasized. The lockdown has provided a lot of time for us to bond as couples/families. It’s not unlikely that before now, a lot of couples have had serious marital issue, and this time seems the best time for them to sort out their differences. So once the issues are sorted out, please feel free to explore all you want. And really, can you think of a better way to occupy your free time?