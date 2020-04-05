



The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, on Sunday, said it has placed three of its health workers on isolation after their contact with a patient who died of COVID-19.





The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LASUTH, Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that two doctors and a nurse had contact with the patient, who later died on April 3 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.





Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had said that the deceased patient was a 55-year-old Nigerian male, who lived in Holland, but returned to Lagos two weeks ago.





He revealed that the patient had a kidney transplant seven years ago, and was also diabetic.

Speaking on the development, Mustafa maintained that there was high suspicion of the patient being a COVID-19 case, and the patient was referred to LUTH due to insufficient bed space at LASUTH as at the time he was at the facility.

“The patient did not divulge his travel history and underlying medical conditions to the health workers, but the health workers were suspicious based on his symptoms and warning to exercise caution while attending to patients.





“The health workers that attended to the patient took necessary precautions, but based on the advice of LASUTH Infectious Diseases Consultant, the doctor and nurses that had contact with the patient had been placed on isolation,” the CMAC chairman said.





He urged the public to always volunteer accurate information about their travel history and medical conditions to health workers, toward assisting to provide right diagnosis and treatment for patients.



