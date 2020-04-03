Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos, says the state is currently tracing 2,450 contacts of COVID-19 patients.





He spoke while giving an update on the situation of COVID-19 at a media briefing on Friday.





He listed the local government areas of the affected persons as Eti-Osa with the highest number of 47, followed by Ikeja with 24 cases and Lagos Mainland with 11 cases; while Alimosho, Agege and Ikorodu have one case each.





However, of the 98 confirmed cases in the state, 24 patients have been discharged.





Abayomi also announced that the four patients discharged on Friday included an eight-week-old baby and her mother.





“We have discharged a total of 24 patients from the facility in Yaba. That includes one patient that was evacuated to the United States. Four more patients were discharged today that included three females and one male. Of the three females, one was a girl-child – when she was admitted she was six weeks; she is eight weeks now. Both mother and child are doing well,” he said.





“The peak of the age group affected is between 30 and 59, two patients are over the age of 60 and two patients over 70. Majority of the patients are male: 64 per cent male and 36 percent female.”