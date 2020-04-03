



The Lagos State government has confirmed seven new cases of Coronavirus in the state.





Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Akin Abayomi made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle, on Thursday.





Abayomi also disclosed that the seven confirmed cases now brings the total number of those infected in the state to 98.





The Commissioner said that 19 patients have been discharged, following their recovery from the disease.

In a series of tweets, the Commissioner wrote: “COVID19 Lagos Update, Lagos confirms 7 new cases of COVID19 on 2nd April, 2020.





“The good news however is the full recovery of 11 COVID19 patients who have since been discharged.





“The total number of discharged COVID19 Lagos patients is now 19





“The 7 new confirmed cases brings the total number of COVID19 Lagos cases to 98.@followlasg and

@LSMOH enjoin Lagos residents to remain supportive of the fight against the spread of COVID19 virus by maintaining social distancing. ForAGreaterLagos.”





Recall that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.





The new cases were recorded in Lagos and Abuja, thereby bringing the total number to 184.





According to the NCDC, seven cases were recorded in Lagos State and three in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.