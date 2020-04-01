This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin.It said, “The Board appreciates the support and donations from corporate bodies and individuals toward complementing government’s efforts, aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.“These efforts are also aimed at treating those already infected by the virus.“In our own little way of ensuring that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends, the board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.“Another one is donated to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital, Abuja, in preparation for any eventuality.“This was borne out of the board’s desire to plan in line with the federal government’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian succumbed to the virus.“The donation of these ventilators which cost several million is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja.“However, this gesture was in addition to the several other interventions aimed at aiding the fight against the virus.”