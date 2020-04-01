



Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, says COVID-19 is not a death sentence.





The state government discharged five coronavirus patients on Monday after they tested negative for the disease.





Quoting one of the discharged patients in a series of tweets on Wednesday, Abayomi described the disease as “a waiting game”.





He said the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over and that residents still need to play their part to contain the disease.

He asked residents to adhere strictly to directives and practise social distancing.





“Discharge of 5 #COVID19 patients following their full recovery shows that #COVID19 infection is not death sentence but “just a waiting game” according to one of the discharged patient, ” he tweeted.





“All Lagos residents are expected to strictly adhere to lockdown order and maintain social distancing rule with diligence #ForAGreaterLagos.”

@followlasg #Covid19

All Lagos residents are expected to strictly adhere to lockdown order and maintain social distancing rule with diligence

Nigeria has so far recorded 151 cases of coronavirus, with two deaths and nine recoveries.





Currently, Lagos has 82 cases, the highest in the country, followed by the federal capital territory (FCT), 28.





Oyo has eight, Osun, 14, Ogun, and Edo four; Kaduna, three. Enugu, and Bauchi have two cases each while there are two patients in Rivers and Benue, and one in Ekiti.