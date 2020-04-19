



Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says COVID-19 is “no respecter of persons”.





Amaechi said this in a statement mourning Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Friday from complications of COVID-19.





The minister condoled with Kulu Kyari, wife of the deceased as well as the president and prayed that they find the strength to bear the loss.





He described Kyari as a seasoned administrator who took his job seriously and contributed immensely to the success of the president.

“Today, I join Nigerians, members of cabinet and staff of the presidency to mourn late Abba Kyari and pray for the repose of his soul,” the minister said.





“I also pray that his wife, Mrs Kulu Abba Kyari, his family and loved ones find strength in this very trying time to bear this heavy loss.





“As we have unfortunately experienced, the virus is no respecter of persons. Please adhere to the laid down health advisory, obey the restrictions and safety rules, so that together we can win this war, save more lives and come out stronger at the end of it all.”











