INEC had fixed September 19 and October 10 for the elections before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.There had been multiple media reports that the commission will shift the dates of the governorship elections as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.But the commission described the report as speculative and incorrect, saying it gives a wrong impression.The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC National Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that the decision to change the dates already announced for the elections was a serious matter, which only the commission could take.He said: “Let me state here that the decision to change the dates already announced for the two elections is a very serious matter. Only the commission can take that decision and it has to be officially communicated via a press statement.“However, it appears that what some editors are really looking for is for INEC to declare that it is postponing the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. But they cannot and should not put words in the commission’s mouth! There is nowhere in Okoye’s response where he expressly declared that the elections will be postponed.“So casting the headline:’ INEC to Shift Edo, Ondo Guber Polls’, is speculative and incorrect. It gives a totally wrong impression. A lot of people will believe the headline without reading the story”.