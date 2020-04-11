This followed the announcement of the state’s COVID-19 index case on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.Our correspondent learnt that the whereabouts of the index case was unknown as of the time of filing this report.It was gathered that the index case, who came into the state from Lagos, was in Adazi Nnukwu in the Anaocha Local Government of the state.“After the result was made known, the patient disappeared”, a source told our correspondent.But the state government said it had started tracing those who had contact with the index case.The Commissioner for Transport in the State, Christian Madubuko, said residents who disobey the motor parks closure order would “incur the wrath of the government”.The statement read in part, “The Ministry of Transport wishes to inform all owners and managers of public and private parks in Anambra State that all parks are hereby closed.“This is to ensure the containment and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.“Please, all concerned must adhere to this directive with immediate effect. Anyone who goes contrary to this directive will incur the wrath of the government.”