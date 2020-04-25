



Senator Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 16, 2019, Kogi-West senatorial election, has said that he is afraid for the core Northern States of Nigeria as Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country.





He also appealed to the Governors of the states in the Northern region of Nigeria to be more proactive and enforce all conditions stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the fight against COVID-19.





Dino stated this in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Saturday.





According to him, COVID-19 was real and had no respect for status, religion, or wealth.





“I’m afraid for the core Northern States. I appeal to the Governors to be more proactive and enforce all conditions stated by WHO and NCDC.





“COVID-19 is real, and it is a world leveler. It has no respect for status, religion or wealth. Please let’s not politicize with public health,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that another 114 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1095 the number of confirmed cases in the country as of Friday night.



