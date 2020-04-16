Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, Nigerian R&B singer, says he received a COVID-19 stimulus payment from the US government despite the entry ban the country placed on him.





As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prompt national and regional lockdowns across countries, global leaders have continued to rethink measures to cushion the economic impact of the crisis.





President Donald Trump had signed the historic $2.2 trillion emergency relief package into law, with cheques of up to $1,200 to be handed out to affected Americans not considered dependent.





The stimulus plan is reported to come with bolstered unemployment insurance, single payments to persons, loans, healthcare funding, and grants to companies targeted at discouraging layoffs.

Runntown, who was said to have been banned from entering the United States in 2018, took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reassure fans that he would share his package with them.





“Got stimulus payment from the US. Will share it with my friends here. Plot twist: Been banned from the US for two years now,” he wrote to his 1 million followers.

So far, COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, has claimed the lives of over 28,500 people in the US while about 644,348 cases have been recorded.





Globally, more than 2 million people have been infected with over 135,000 lives lost across more than 200 countries. As of April 16, Nigeria had 407 cases with 12 deaths and 128 recoveries.