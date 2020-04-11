This is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return. pic.twitter.com/jsol0yIILR — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 10, 2020

Murray-Bruce, who said he is currently in the United States, revealed this on Friday evening via his verified Twitter handle.“This is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return,” he tweeted with a picture showing his nose and mouth area covered with a black mask.According to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 situation dashboard, the US has recorded over 12,000 coronavirus deaths and about 400,000 confirmed cases while Nigeria’s cases toll over 300 with less than 10 deaths.It was gathered that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, announced that it was collating expressions of interest from citizens abroad, who wished to be evacuated to Nigeria amid the coronavirus pandemic.NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had also said the potential evacuees must be “COVID-19 free”, adding that upon landing in Nigeria, they would be placed on a 14-day compulsory quarantine at a location approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.Dabiri-Erewa later announced that 13 Nigerians living abroad died of the novel virus since the outbreak started some four months ago.Of the 13 countrypersons, eight died in the United Kingdom while five died in the United States.See Murray-Bruce tweet;