



Geofrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, said most hotels in Abuja and Lagos declined request to be used as quarantine centres.





The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja.





According to him, this is one of the challenges the ministry is facing while trying to provide quarantine centers for Nigerian returnees from abroad.





Onyeama added that the few hotels secured through the help of Lagos State Government also demanded to be paid in advance before the returnees can be quarantined.

“There are certain measures the government needs to consider before bringing Nigerians willing to return from abroad.





“We have to make sure the measures would not jeopardise the success the country had recorded in the fight against COVID-19,” the minister added.