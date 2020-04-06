



Ignatius Kaigama, bishop of Abuja Catholic diocese, says coronavirus has has reduced humanity to same level.





Addressing reporters after celebrating Palm Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki, Abuja, he said the pandemic had forced humanity to see everyone as equal and helpless without God.





The mass was celebrated in an empty church as the few members who came for the service were asked to leave the church following government’s order banning any gathering.





“The disease has reduced us to one level. The mighty and small nations have all been reduced to the same level with all feeling the hit and unable to do much about it.

“The pandemic has taught us that we must come together to conquer the ills of the society.





“All nations, big or small, developed and undeveloped, poor and rich, have seen that technology cannot do much. Everyone is running from pillar to post in search of safety.





“Clearly, it is a new beginning for humanity. It means we must return to the golden rule of love and respect for one another. Above all, it has shown that God is on the throne and all must return to Him.”





Kaigama commended the federal government for putting in place measures to contain the disease, but urged handlers of palliative measures to ensure they reached the poor, the hungry and the helpless.





He particularly advised those saddled with sharing items meant for the vulnerable people against the temptation to seek to gain from the global misfortune.





“It should never be about what we can gain from the situation. It should be about what we can contribute to the system,” he said.





He also urged Nigerians to obey the stay-at-home order of the federal government.





“No one should dare the government. No one should accuse government of being harsh be cause it has locked up the cities. All the measures are for the safety of all and we should be seen as being respectful of constituted authority,” he said.





He urged Christians to pray for an end to the scourge, and urged those saddled with implementing the lockdown order to handle Nigerians with respect and civility.