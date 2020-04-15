



Billionaire business mogul, Bill Gates has reacted as US President, Donald Trump instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the coronavirus.





Recall that the US President Donald Trump said he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the WHO.





According to the President, the WHO had “failed in its basic duty” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.





Reacting, Gates via his Twitter account on Wednesday, said putting a stop to the funds given to WHO for the fight against COVID-19 is as dangerous as it sounds.

He said, ”Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds.





”Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them.





”The world needs WHO now more than ever.”