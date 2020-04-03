Governor Muhammad Badaru made this known while inspecting the newly established isolation center in Dutse metropolis.Badaru noted that as part of its efforts to curtail the menace, the state government had established a well-equipped 20-bed-capacity isolation centre with trained manpower.He explained that the state NYSC orientation camp and the three star Hotel were also reserved to serve as isolation center for Covid-19 suspected cases.“Despite the zero case status of the state we cannot afford to be complacent, therefore government has taken measures to prevent the outbreak and manage the epidemic should it occur in our dear state.“We have renovated and equipped an isolation center in Dutse and deployed the requisite trained manpower for the treatment of those that might be affected by the disease.“In the situation where the 20-bed capacity isolation center might not be enough, the NYSC orientation camp and the three star Hotel would also be use as isolation centers,” he said.He said part of measures were the suspension of all public gatherings, including weeding, naming, mourning and closure of schools and markets across the state.Badaru said the action was aimed at protecting the public and prevent transmission and spread of Covid-19.He urged people of the state to be patient and persevere through the difficult situations.