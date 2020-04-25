According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday, it confirmed twenty-one additional cases to the existing nine cases.The state’s Taskforce on Coronavirus, says it is on the trail of 543 contact persons.Spokesman for the Taskforce who is also Commissioner of Information, Alhassan Ibrahim, said two teams from the Taskforce are searching for the contact persons, noting that the Taskforce had visited some of the areas of the five index cases.Reacting to the latest development in a chat with our Correspondent, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Misili, said, “Of course it is saddening to see the state record this number of cases despite all the proactive measures taken to prevent importation of the virus.“Gombe State is on top of the situation. It should be noted that this is not community spreading. All the index cases in Gombe are returnees or on transit who were intercepted by our Taskforce team.“So if anything, the Taskforce should be commended for being proactive and living up to its responsibilities by tracking the suspects, taking their samples and isolating them.”Misilli noted that the government is also in the process of establishing a test centre for COVID-19, adding that the state government has procured a PCR machine waiting for necessary accreditation from relevant authorities.