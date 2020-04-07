



The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has realised N21.588billion towards the fight against COVID-19.





This was made known on Monday by Isaac Okorafor, Director, Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).





A document he signed noted that the CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors with N2billion each.





Folorunsho Alakija (Famfa Oil) Mike Adenuga (Globacom) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) donated N1billion each.

Abdulsamad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTBank), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution gave N1billion each.





Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd contributed N500million.





Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each, while Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million.





However, the CBN has advised Nigerians to be wary of cyber criminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.





It said criminals try to gain unauthorized access to computers or mobile devices using various techniques.





This includes phishing campaigns where the criminals send emails claiming to be from health bodies like the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control or the World Health Organisation (WHO).



