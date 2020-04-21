



Five Plateau state indigenes have reportedly escaped from an isolation centre in Nasarawa State.





Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule who confirmed the development during a press briefing on Tuesday said five of the arrested persons escaped into the bush after their vehicle stopped in the Forest Village area, a boundary between the state and Nasarawa.





He said they were on their way to Jos, Plateau State.





He added that “13 others, who claimed to come from Nasarawa State, are on their way back to Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, where they will go into isolation on their arrival.”





The Governor also ordered a mandatory 14 days isolation for persons returning to the State.





According to Daily Trust, he said the step became necessary in view of the alarming increase in the spread of the virus.



