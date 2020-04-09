The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this in Abuja.The minister said that adequate insurance, compensation, and support would be provided to frontline health workers during and in the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic.She said it had become compelling to offer the needed support through an adequate insurance policy.It was gathered that some of the hazards suffered by the frontline health workers are pathogen exposure, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence.Ahmed while commending the sacrifice of the workers said the government would be engaging the insurance industry to come up with a package that would take care of their health risks.She said, “The government would be engaging with the insurance industry to package special health care insurance, which is life insurance for healthcare workers.“The government is taking steps to activate, release and enhance the hazard allowances provided in the remuneration structure of the Federal health sector workers.“The Federal Government recognises the patriotism and sacrifice of our frontline healthcare workers, whose critical roles in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic place their health and lives at risk.”According to the World Health Organisation, employers and managers in health facilities assume overall responsibility to ensure that all necessary preventive and protective measures are taken to minimise occupational hazards on healthcare workers during a pandemic.