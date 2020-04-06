Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says while the federal government approved N10 billion for Lagos, his state is yet to receive any monetary support from the federal government for the fight against coronavirus.





Writing via his Twitter handle, Wike accused the government of politicising efforts to fight the disease.





While Rivers is being controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos, is under the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Lagos has so far recorded 120 cases of the coronavirus while Rivers has one case.

But the governor asked if the federal government is waiting for a state to have more than 50 cases before rendering support.





“While Lagos State received a grant of N10billion as a commercial hub, Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub that produces a greater percentage of the nation’s wealth has not received any support from the Federal Government,” he wrote.





“One wonders why Federal Government should single out a state out of 36 States to give support. Does it mean that support will come when a State has a record of over 50 infected persons before it gets support.





“No state should be seen as more important than any other state. This is a Federal Republic. No state is superior to others.”





He said Rivers is entitled to support from the federal government, adding: “Every day, we are inundated with letters from the Federal Government to allow oil companies to fly in expatriates to drill oil.





“Then we ask, what is the status of those coming from Lagos? Nobody has told us their status as regards coronavirus.





“If they come to come Rivers without us knowing their status, what will be implication assuming they have the virus.”

