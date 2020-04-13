



Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Federal Government did not invite the Chinese doctors who came into the country last Wednesday to help with the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).





Ehanire made the clarification during an appearance on Channels TV’s News at 10 on Saturday.





Recall that a 15-man COVID-19 medical team was invited to assist Nigeria in efforts to contain the pandemic.





“I think in the first place we didn’t bring them in, and I think China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in its wisdom and probably in its corporate social responsibility thought they should bring people in to come and help us and give advice,” Ehanire said.

“We didn’t issue an invitation, but we are not unhappy that they are here because we can learn from their experience.





“These people have been through it, and we want to start with a video conferencing with them even while they are isolated so that we can try to learn from their experiences.





“There is nothing better than learning from someone who has actually suffered an event and been inflicted with an injury.”





Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 323, according to NCDC.



