



The Federal Government on Monday assured that all the rice distributed to states, were certified fit for human consumption.





The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja today.





Farouq claimed that the rice was accessed by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), before they went sent out.





According to her, “we all know if we keep rice or grain it is bound to change colour but that does not mean it is unfit for human consumption”.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, had accused the federal government of sending contaminated rice to the state.





Makinde had however sent back the three trailer loads of rice containing about 1,800 bags.



