The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patanmi on Saturday in a statement he personally signed assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to the safety of Nigerians.He also said in clear terms that his office was yet to give approval for the deployment of the 5G Network in Nigeria.Recall that there has been global concerns over the health implications of the deployment of the 5G network particularly as it relates to the Coronavirus disease [COVID-19] pandemic.While there hasn’t been any scientific proof of a direct link of the 5G Network to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it appears countries are no longer willing to take risk that can jeopardize the peace of the already traumatized world.Nigerians have also launched a campaign against the deployment of the 5G Network in Nigeria, hence the Minister’s clarification.Read full statement as released and signed by the minister on Saturday afternoon.PRESS STATEMENTNO LICENCE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 5G IN NIGERIAThe attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria. Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify as follows:i. The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G;ii. No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country;iii. A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria;iiii. As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; andv. The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians. As such, our desire for technological advancement will never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public. I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.