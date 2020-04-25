



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has given reasons the Chinese should be thrown out of Nigeria.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, wondered why Chinese citizens were treated with royalty here in Nigeria, while Nigerians in China were manhandled and thrown out of their homes and hotels.





In recent days several video clips had emerged showing Chinese authorities kicking Nigerian and citizens of other African countries out of the homes and hotels over the Coronavirus pandemic.





Recall that Nigerians were thrown out of their hotel and forcefully quarantined in China two weeks ago.





The Federal Government on Thursday expressed disappointment over racial discrimination against Nigerians and other Africans living in China.





And Fani-Kayode is suggesting, in a tweet on Saturday, that it was time for Nigerians to also throw them out.





“Africans are being targetted in China, dragged out of their places of work, schools and hotels, humiliated and treated like filth and forced into quarantine or detention.





“Meanwhile the Chinese come here and are treated like royalty because they have money. It is time to THROW THEM OUT!” He wrote.



