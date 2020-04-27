



Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has issued Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, seven days to publish the full report of the investigation into the mysterious deaths in Kano State.





There have been controversies in Kano over the mysterious death of over 600 persons in the state.





Falana, in a letter addressed to Ehanire on Sunday asked the federal government to take over the situation of Kano, adding that the state government is overwhelmed.





He expressed concern over the burials conducted in the state without any official information from the government.

The statement reads in part: “During a press briefing held at Abuja a week ago, you announced that the Federal Ministry of Health, the Kano State Chief Epidemiologist, Officials of the Kano Public Health Department and those of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had commenced investigation into the strange deaths and mass burials currently going on in Kano State.





“We are disturbed by the burials which have since continued without any official information on the cause of the strange deaths.





“The people of Kano State and Nigerians, in general, are worried over the worsening health crisis as it may spread to other parts of Kano State not yet affected as well as other parts of the country if not urgently addressed. But since the Kano State Government is completely overwhelmed, we hereby, call on the Federal Government to take over the management of the crisis without any further delay.





He further requested for the certified true copy of the report of the joint investigation by the Federal and Kano State Ministries of Health into the strange deaths in the state.





Falana mentioned that the request was made pursuant to provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, and Ehanire is required to publish the report, “within seven days of the receipt of this letter”.





“The report should include the nature and cause of the deaths, the number of casualties and patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals as well as an outline of the measures being put in place by the Federal Government to stop the strange deaths involving mass burials.





“If you fail to accede to our request, we shall not hesitate to invoke the relevant provisions of the law to compel official disclosure of the findings of the joint team constituted to investigate the cause of the strange deaths and mass burials in Kano State,” the statement added.



