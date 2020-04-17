With this, the state discharged two patients in less than 24 hours.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control four weeks ago announced two coronavirus index cases in Enugu State.On Wednesday one of the index cases was discharged after testing negative to the novel coronavirus twice.The two index cases, a couple, were said to have returned from the United Kingdom and quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in their house, where they subsequently received care.A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, released on Thursday night announced that the state has no coronavirus index case after the second index cases tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time.The health commissioner said, “Two of them are now negative for the coronavirus and have been discharged.“We encourage our people to continue to stay at home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.”