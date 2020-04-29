



The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted he probably contracted COVID-19 while in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.





El-Rufai stated this during a Hausa live media chat with selected radio stations in the state.





The Governor who was diagnosed with the disease on March 28, became Kaduna’s index case and was isolated for 26 days before he recovered and was discharged, having tested negative twice on April 22.





“I could have died, if not for my doctors. I followed their instructions strictly and took my medications,” el-Rufai said in Hausa.









“I survived it, someone else may not, that is why we are very serious about the disease. I went through trauma, even when I spoke online from isolation, I was battling with a debilitating headache. I won’t like even my enemy to suffer from coronavirus.





“I can’t exactly say how I contracted the coronavirus. But I was in Abuja and had interacted with many people, some from overseas.





“I was assigned to chair committees by the government. I believe it was from these interactions that I got the virus.”





Noting that the disease does not distinguish between the rich or poor, he advised people to comply with health guidelines to prevent COVID-19.





“Despite the security around me, I got the virus. This goes to show that the virus does not recognise any personality,” he said.



