Days after Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai announced a 30-day total lockdown in the state, the Kaduna state government has relaxed its lockdown order.
The announcement was made via state government official Twitter handle.
According to El-Rufai, the restriction of movement in the state will be relaxed from 8am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting from today April 29.
Residents wearing face masks will be allowed go to pharmacies, shops and markets selling foods, so as to restock.Restriction of movement in Kaduna State is relaxed from 8am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 29, 2020
A schedule of exemptions has also been attached to the Quarantine Orders as follows: pic.twitter.com/p50buMxSW5
The traders must also wear face masks, and their customers are expected to observe social distancing.
All markets will be closed after Wednesday to be replaced by temporary neighbourhood markets which will commence operations this Saturday.
Sellers of food and medicines will be allocated spaces in public schools facilities so that they can serve specific neighbourhoods.
Kaduna state has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai tested positive for the novel virus but has since recovered.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.