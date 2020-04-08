



The 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country say they are working to provide free electricity to all Nigerians for two months.





In a statement on Wednesday, Sunday Oduntan, spokesperson of the DisCos, said this is to mitigate the hardship of Nigerians during the coronavirus pandemic.





The executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of the DisCos, said the details of the implementation will be provided soon.





“The Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers,” Oduntan said.





“In fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.





“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.





“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.





“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter.”





Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, had said the lower chamber was considering a second stimulus bill that will allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity for two months without paying charges.





Meanwhile, Ghana had announced its relief plan for its citizens, which includes 50% pay raise for health workers, free water for all and constant electricity supply for three months.



