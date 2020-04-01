Abonta made this disclosure in a telephone chat with TNG, stressing that since the virus can survive on ground, fumigating the roads could limit its spread.He said”we can use part of all these monies we are donating to buy detergent if we can’t afford expensive chemicals for now.On accreditation of well established hospitals as isolation centres, Abonta said”oh yes the Federal Government can accredit some of these private hospitals across the country and use them as centres.“This will go a long way in helping to reduce large crowds in the few centres we have for now.