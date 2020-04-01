The member representing Ukwa East Federal Constituency of Abia State, Rep Uzoma Nkem-Abonta Wednesday advised the Federal Government to deploy fire service men to fumigate federal roads across the nation.
Abonta made this disclosure in a telephone chat with TNG, stressing that since the virus can survive on ground, fumigating the roads could limit its spread.
He said”we can use part of all these monies we are donating to buy detergent if we can’t afford expensive chemicals for now.
On accreditation of well established hospitals as isolation centres, Abonta said”oh yes the Federal Government can accredit some of these private hospitals across the country and use them as centres.
“This will go a long way in helping to reduce large crowds in the few centres we have for now.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.