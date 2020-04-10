



The founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has donated the sum of N50m to the Federal Government as part of the church’s contribution to fight the spread of Coronavirus.





Kumuyi explained that the donation was aimed at supporting the private sector coalition against the COVID-19 scourge.





A statement signed by Kumuyi, who is the General Superintendent of the church, also stated that the donation was to help reduce the sufferings caused by the virus.





The statement reads: “The deeper Christian Life Ministry is delighted at and challenged by the massive efforts of the Federal Government and her agencies in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and bringing relief to sufferers.





“The introduction of the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (CA COVID-19) to harness resources in combating this global health crisis is also highly commendable.





“We wish to identify with this noble initiative and consequently have made a donation of N50,000,000 (fifty million naira) into your Central Bank account, in support of your campaign.





“We have a firm belief in God that He will answer our prayers and bring an end to the pandemic, sooner than expected. May God bless all your efforts.”



