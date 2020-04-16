



Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President has reacted to the death of a medical doctor, Dr. Chugbo Emeka in Lagos State.





Chugbo, on Wednesday morning, died of Coronavirus-related complications after treating an infected patient in a private hospital where he worked.





He died after he was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH after showing severe symptoms.





Atiku, reacting, offered his condolences to the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and the Lagos State government.





He said the death of Chugbo calls for necessary action to protect medical workers at the frontline fighting COVID-19.





On his Twitter page, he wrote: “I commiserate with NMA and Lagos government over the death of Dr Emeka Chugbo.





“The deceased’s case reinforces the need to intensify the supply of all necessities including

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect medical personnel,” Atiku said.



