Recently, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars and perceived rivals Davido and Wizkid stepped up their games in another international collaboration in the same week.The first came with American artiste and songwriter, Khalid featuring Davido and Temsbaby in “Know Your Worth.”Davido did well in the song and his fans have been applauding him.Then few hours following the release of Know Your Worth, American artiste, Akon announced his new song featuring Wizkid titled “Escape.”“Escape” has been widely received by Wizkid fans, who have also been applauding him for his role in the song as report disclosed he co-wrote the song with Akon.