The facility is located at the General Hospital, Daura.The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, who was at the event, said the Federal Government was worried at the escalating cases of coronavirus in the country.He lamented that the pandemic was affecting the country’s economy and, therefore, urged the private sector to work actively with governments at all levels to contain the spread of the disease.Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari, thanked the company for the donation noting that the state now has an additional medical facility.He, however, prayed that no one would be admitted into the facility.Also, the Executive Secretary of the company, Bello Maigari, appreciated the state government for supporting the project from inception to completion.He said the facility would be useful in the fight against the pandemic and improve the healthcare system in the Daura community and Katsina State as a whole.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Tuesday night, there are five cases of coronavirus in Katsina State while there are 373 infections in Nigeria.