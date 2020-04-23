



The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that COVID-19 will be around for a long time.





WHO boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated this during a virtual press conference in Geneva on Wednesday.





Ghebreyesus said some countries were witnessing a resurgence in cases, while there were troubling upward trends in Africa and the Americas.





“Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases.





“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” Tedros said.





The death toll has passed 175,000 globally, while more than 2.5 million declared cases have been registered since the epidemic first emerged in China last December.



