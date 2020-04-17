



French President, Emmanuel Macron has dismissed the idea that China’s handling of the Coronavirus epidemic was transparent.





Macron said there are things that happened in China that are not known up till today.





He said this while dismissing reports by ‘The Financial Times’ that China could be a role model for democracies.





Macron opined that there was no comparison between countries where information flows freely and those where truth is suppressed.





“Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this.





“We don’t know. There are clearly things that have happened in China that we don’t know about,” he added.





Macron’s comments are coming at a time when China denied suspicions that Coronavirus might have originated in a medical laboratory rather than a food market in the city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the pandemic.





Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had called on the Chinese government,”to come clean” on what it knows about COVID-19.





But in his interview with the Financial Times, Macron warned that the European Union was at “a moment of truth” amid the economic and health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Macron further called for support to Spain and Italy where more than 40,000 people have died from COVID-19, NAN reports.





“We are at a moment of truth, which is to decide whether the European Union is a political project or just a market project.





“I think it’s a political project, we need financial transfers and solidarity, if only so that Europe holds on,” Macron added.