



President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a new directive to ministers as he extended the coronavirus lockdown order for another 14 days.





Buhari, while addressing the nation in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, directed the ministers to develop a comprehensive policy for a ‘Nigerian Economy functioning with COVID-19.”





He said: “To ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a “Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19”.





“The Ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate.





” I am also directing the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the National Security Adviser, the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council and the Chairman, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on our 2020 farming season is minimized.”





The President further thanked the health workers at the frontline fighting COVID-19 as he commended the achievement so far during these days of lockdown.