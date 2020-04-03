



The Federal Government on Friday hinted that the lockdown of States would end when citizens fully comply with preventive measures to curtail against COVID-19.





Officially, Nigeria has recorded 190 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.





The government noted that it would be difficult to defeat coronavirus if citizens failed to observe directives meant to safeguard themselves and others.





Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, stated this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Asked whether or not the two weeks lockdown President Muhammadu Buhari slammed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun could be extended; the minister said the behavior of Nigerians would determine that.





“If we don’t behave ourselves, it is likely that the lockdown will be extended, but if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.





“If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.





“My appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directives on social distancing, personal hygiene, and shun gatherings; after two weeks, we will resume our normal lives.





“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks,” Mohammed added.





Meanwhile, Governors have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that palliatives get to vulnerable Nigerians struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.