The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja during a media briefing on the fiscal policy measures to tackle the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy.She said the amount would be withdrawn from the stabilisation fund component of the Sovereign Wealth Fund.The fund is currently being managed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.Zainab said the need to withdraw the amount was to cushion the negative impact of the drop in revenue on the federation account.