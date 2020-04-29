



Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, has warned Christians that many new diseases and plagues are coming.





The cleric, who gave the warning during a live broadcast, advised Christians to take redemption and authority in Jesus.





Speaking on a message entitled ‘understanding our heritage of dominion over sickness and disease,’ the cleric said redemption is a new estate of a sickness free life.





“Let me conclude by saying there are going to be many other waves of sickness and disease. The Bible notes that all the sicknesses that are not written in this book are coming.

“Deuteronomy 28:61 “Also every sickness, and every plague, which is not written in the book of this law, them will the Lord bring upon thee, until thou be destroyed.





“It is not new, there are new diseases, they will be coming, that is why you need to take cover on time before you become a victim.





“Take cover in redemption and understand your authority and power vested in the name; then begin to walk in dominion over sickness and disease! That shall be your portion in the name of Jesus.





“When Jesus sat with the disciples, not one was reported sick once. His presence just cleared them from all satanic assaults and he said “Lo, I am with you always. I will not leave you comfortless, I will come to you” – awesome promises, awesome life.





He, therefore, prayed that God will establish his authority and no one in the church will be a victim.





“His natural presence covered them, how much more His resurrected presence. Glory to God.”



