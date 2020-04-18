Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, says Nigerians need to be patient for the country to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening — the highest toll recorded in a day.





With the development, the country now has a total number of 442 cases.





Speaking at the presidential task force briefing in Abuja on Friday, the SGF said the country is currently at war with a dangerous enemy.

He said the government is working to flatten the curve and restore normalcy.





Mustapha, chairman of the task force, called for cooperation, saying the PTF is making efforts to ensure that Nigerians obtain approved government palliatives with ease.





“This is a long-term effort and we should exercise patience as we gradually walk out of danger, reopen our society and her economic life. This virus has no vaccine,” he said.





“Success will mean a return to normalcy and we can only claim victory when cases are no longer increasing, we have no unknown sources for cases, deaths are no longer increasing, more admissions are discharged. The only path to these is your full collaboration and compliance.





“As we have always told you, this is a war with a vicious enemy and our goal is to ultimately flatten the curve.





“To achieve this, the PTF crave the full understanding of Nigerians. We therefore continue to appeal to all our citizens to obey the orders to stay home, respect the advisories on personal hygiene, social distancing and reporting symptoms to the nearest appropriate medical facility, stay at home and go into isolation for the sake of your loved ones and the society.





“The presidential task force has been receiving feedbacks from the public on the challenges and efforts are being made to intensify and make sure that the palliatives approved by government reach you with ease.





“This delivery is being done in collaboration with state authorities. Similarly, arrangements to finalise modalities for the expansion of the palliatives is in top gear.”





The SGF warned those involved in the spread of fake news to desist from such actions.





He said law enforcement agencies are already investigating reports on fake news purveyors.





Mustapha added that the PTF had developed a protocol to allow Nigerians in the diaspora return to the country and details would be given soon.



