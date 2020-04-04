



Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has hailed Williams Gyang and Nura Jibrin, two Nigerian engineers, who voluntarily fixed two faulty ventilators at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in Plateau state.





It was gathered that Gyang and Jibrin had visited the hospital and requested to see the chief medical director.





The two digital technology engineers were said to have also requested to fix some abandoned ventilators at the hospital at no cost as part of their contribution to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.





Upon fixing the two ventilators, the duo promised to work on more.





Ventilator machines or respirators typically take over one’s breathing process when diseases (like COVID-19) has caused the lungs to fail and fall short in a critical function required to keep a patient alive as the immune system tries to fight off the infection.





While they are crucial in the fight against COV1D-19, TheCable had earlier reported that there is a shortage of supply in Nigeria.





On Thursday, the ministry of finance, budget and national planning had also caused a stir on social media when it asked Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, for free ventilators — a post it later deleted.





Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), donated intensive care unit beds fitted with ventilators to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states respectively.





The engineers have, however, taken the gauntlet to increase the availability of ventilators in Nigeria by fixing faulty ones — with 190 cases of the virus confirmed in the country so far.





Their gesture has continued to draw commendations from many Nigerians on social media platforms.





Joining the fray on Friday, Atiku said such homegrown solutions are integral to Nigeria’s efforts to combat the pandemic.





“I commend these moves aimed at seeking homegrown solutions to the #COVID19 pandemic in Nigeria. Also commendable are the efforts of Gyang William and Nura Jibrin, who at their discretion and no cost, fixed faulty ventilators at Jos University Teaching Hospital, in Plateau state,” he wrote on Twitter.



