



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has faulted the appointment given to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.





Fani-Kayode described Buhari’s appointment as a mistake.





Recall that ECOWAS had appointed Buhari as the ‘Champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in West Africa.”





Buhari’s appointment was disclosed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.





Adesina had said Buhari’s appointment was made during a video conference on Thursday.





Reacting to the appointment, the former minister warned that ECOWAS will regret the appointment given to Buhari because it was an error.





In a tweet, the former minister stated that the President can barely manage himself, hence the possibility of managing a sub-region was in doubt.





He wrote: “The greatest mistake that the ECOWAS leaders have made is to appoint @MBuhari as the leader of the fight against Covid-19.





“This is a cataclysmic error which they will deeply regret. He can barely manage himself and now you ask him to manage a sub-region of 400 million people?”



