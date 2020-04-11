



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has faulted the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.





In a viral video, some Nigerians in Guangzhou, China were sent out of their apartments and treated poorly by some Chinese officials.





Against this backdrop, the Nigerian government had invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, over reports of maltreatment of Nigerians.





Speaking with Pingjian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey urged the ambassador to speak with Chinese authorities to intervene on the matter

However, Apostle Suleman wondered why China claimed it loves Nigeria while maltreating its citizens.





In a tweet, the clergyman wrote: “China says it spent 2million dollars to bring in equipment and manpower to Nigeria to help.





” Yet currently maltreat Nigerians residing in China, can you love a country and hates its people? You had better tell us why you are here…#saynotochinesedoctorsinnigeria.”



